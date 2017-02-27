What you need to know before watching Logan

Wolverine was introduced into the X-Men cinematic universe in X-Men 17 years ago in the year 2000 (it was a much simpler time back then). Two movies later and we could still follow everything that was happening including Cyclops’ death and Wolverine killing Jean Grey. Then the prequel to the original trilogy, the X-Men Origins: Wolverine released in 2009. It gives us a bit of backstory to the character, though isn’t very important in the ‘i-have-no-idea-what's-going-on' timeline. The following two movies, X-Men: First Class and The Wolverine are almost standalone movies that are entertaining but don’t mess up the timeline. Then comes X-Men: DOFP where Mystique assassinated Trask in 1973 and everything that happened, including the original trilogy and Cyclops and Jean Grey’s deaths occur. The events in the Age of Apocalypse is sketchy as well as is summed up as an alternative timeline, which is probably for the best due to its several inconsistencies. When Collider asked director Bryan Singer to explain the Apocalypse timeline, he threw quantum physics into the mix. So yeah. Let’s not go there. All this doesn’t matter though, since Wolverine and a younger Professor X create an alternative timeline in DOFP by preventing Mystique from killing Trask. This, in most ways, cancels out the events of original trilogy, X-Men Origins Wolverine (and that horrible rendition of Deadpool), The Wolverine and reinstates The Age of Apocalypse. This, then, paves the way for 2016’s Deadpool and 2017’s Logan.