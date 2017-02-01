Jackie Chan’s ‘Kung Fu Yoga’: 10 things to know

“There were many names — many of whom were superstars — who were considered for the role. When I asked the director and the team why they chose me, they said the director saw my profile, my pictures and how fit I was, that he became convinced that I was right for the part. They felt that I looked convincing as a guy who could hit Jackie and still bring about humour and present a larger-than-life image,” said Sood in an interview with Gulf News tabloid! during filming in October in Dubai.

4. Sood described Chan as the pillar of humility: “He’s a great guy and he’s one of the most humble actors I have come across. And I have worked with actors like Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan, Shah Rukh [Khan], Salman [Khan], and they are all nice. But Jackie Chan is that guy who would pick up glasses and bottles lying on the road or that guy who would help in picking up tents once the filming production is over. He doesn’t act like a star.” He even cooked meals for them. 5. The car chases... The chases, filmed in Dubai are one of the highlights of this adventure comedy. Around 60 cars such as a Lamborghini, Bugatti, Maserati and Infiniti were filmed chasing each other at high speed. A Hummer ramming into cars will be a sight to behold. 6. ...and the choreography Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan taught Chan to dance in the Bollywood style. They filmed in Jodhpur and Beijing and a lavish set was created in both countries with Chan in a maroon sherwani and dozens of background dancers in saris. “He is 60-year-old but behaved like a newcomer on the sets. He was there at 6.30am. We are not used to people reporting on time,” said Khan about her experience of working with Chan in an interview with an Indian news channel, NDTV. Meanwhile, Tong had a simple brief for Khan: “Give me a huge, happy Bollywood number... Just make them dance.” And she delivered and how. 7. Chan the tourist During his Dubai visit, Chan made time to learn more about this region’s popular sport — camel racing — and was also spotted wearing a kandora, the traditional Arabic attire. 8. Not his first... Kung Fu Yoga is not Chan’s first tryst with India. He acted with Mallika Sherawat in the film The Myth and filmed in India, too. 9. A decade's wait Director Stanley Tong, of Rumble In The Bronx and Super Cop fame, ends his ten-year break with this archeological adventure. His last film was Mr Maggo in 1997. 10. Chan in India Chan is on a whirlwind promotion tour in India to promote Kung Fu Yoga. He was given a traditional Maharashtrian welcome in Mumbai and actress Shilpa Shetty hosted one of the events, claiming that she loved his action films because there was no blood or gore, despite heavy stunts. With a namaste, Chan won India over. “I don’t do yoga but I practice martial arts as I expect it to be a faster version of yoga. Since yoga is trending so we have Kung Fu Yoga,” Chan was quoted as saying during his India visit. Don’t miss it!

Kung Fu Yoga releases in the UAE on February 2. More from Movies & TV 5 reasons why you should skip watching Raees

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Golden Globes: 10 movies you must watch

Golden Globes: 6 most memorable moments









