In pictures: 10 celebs marching for women’s rights

Here are some photos of some of our favourite celebrities fighting for women's rights

12:27 January 23, 2017
Emily Ratajkowski

 1. Drew Barrymore

 

I love women. I live for my two daughters. And I am full of pride and unity with all women today.

2. Deborah Messing

3. Jessica Chastain

4. Blake Lively

 

5. Alicia Keys

 

6. Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal

 

7. Miley Cyrus

 

8. Mandy Moore and Jane Fonda

9. Nick Offerman

10. Amy Schumer (who dressed like an astronaut)

 

