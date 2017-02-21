Event Guide: Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival 2017

Headline: Mariah Carey

The highlight of this year’s event is definitely this one act. A performance by the best-selling female artist of all time, with more than 220 million records sold and eighteen #1 singles – the most for any solo artist in history. As with her distinctive and powerful voice, she is also known for being a distinguished song writer – writing all but one of her number one singles. Carey has been recognized with five Grammy Awards, 21 American Music Awards, 14 Billboard Music Awards and BMI’s coveted Icon Award. Mariah was named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade and the World Music Awards’ World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium.