99 Books to read in 2017: A literary calendar

But Seriously: An Autobiography by John McEnroe (Weidenfeld & Nicolson). McEnroe has already published one bestselling memoir, Serious. Now, 15 years on, comes his second serve, charting the transition from player to trenchant commentator. Pale Rider by Laura Spinney (Cape). The Spanish flu of 1918-20 killed more than 50 million people, but, coming in the wake of a global conflagration, it has been treated as a footnote to the First World War. Science journalist Spinney argues that the effects of the pandemic were as great as the war itself.

What Can Aristotle Do For You? by Edith Hall (Bodley Head): We are all Aristotelians now, or at least we should be, according to the distinguished classicist Edith Hall, who reckons his philosophy holds the key to living a good and fulfilled life. Roots, Radicals and Rockers by Billy Bragg (Faber). The songwriter and activist charts the history of skiffle, the UK’s first indigenous pop movement, which developed against a backdrop of Cold War politics, rock’n’roll riots and a newly assertive generation of working-class youth. Fiction The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy (Hamish Hamilton). Perhaps the most eagerly awaited book of the year, the second novel from the Indian activist and author arrives a mere two decades after The God of Small Things won the Booker. It follows the stories of various characters, human and animal, who have been “broken by the world we live in and then mended by love”. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Cape). The Possessed, Batuman’s passionate, irreverent 2012 study of the Russian classics, was a funny, genre-busting gem. Her fiction debut is a campus novel about a Turkish-American Harvard student negotiating life, love and literature. Phone by Will Self (Viking). Umbrella was shortlisted for the Booker in 2012; his latest novel includes a central character called Jonathan De’Ath, aka “the Butcher”, and is a satire on the contemporary world. Borne by Jeff VanderMeer (4th Estate). This SF fantasia from the US author whose Southern Reach trilogy catapulted him into the big league is set in a ruined future city, home to scavengers, dealers — and a giant despotic bear. JULY Non-fiction The Unwomanly Face of War by Svetlana Alexievich (Penguin). A long-awaited English translation of the oral history of women in the Second World War across Europe and Russia, which was the Nobel prize-winner’s first book, published in 1985; it has sold more than 2 million copies. Bitch Doctrine by Laurie Penny (Bloomsbury). A collection of essays for “dissenting adults” from the socialist feminist, which covers such topics as surveillance, the dangers of Facebook, trigger warnings and transgender rights. Fiction H(a)ppy by Nicola Barker (Heinemann). Described as a “post-post-apocalyptic Alice in Wonderland”, the latest novel from one of Britain’s most inventive and unusual writers has an SF flavour: it’s the story of a perfect society with no death, God nor fear. McGlue by Ottessa Moshfegh (Cape). Booze, murder and terrible memories in 19th-century Massachusetts in the novella-length debut of the young US author who was a surprise addition to the Booker shortlist, published in the UK for the first time. Madame Zero by Sarah Hall (Faber). A new short story collection from the acclaimed novelist and winner of the BBC short story award. AUGUST Non-fiction September 1st, 1939 by Ian Sansom (4th Estate). WH Auden’s poem “September 1, 1939” was written on the outbreak of the Second World War; it contains the famous line “We must love one another or die”. This book explores Auden’s life and exile, the city of New York in 1939, and the world on the brink of momentous change. One of the Boys by Robert Webb (Canongate). A memoir from the Peep Show comedian, one half of Mitchell and Webb, which doubles up as an exploration of masculinity. Post-Truth by Evan Davis (Little, Brown). The Newsnight presenter considers a world full of lies — told not just by presidential candidates and on social media sites but by estate agents and financial institutions. The book claims to offer a “tool-kit to spot signs of deception”. Fiction Midwinter Break by Bernard MacLaverty (Cape). The first novel in 16 years from the Northern Irish author features a retired couple reassessing their marriage on a weekend in Amsterdam. The Secret Books by Marcel Theroux (Faber). From the author of Strange Bodies and Far North, a globetrotting yarn about Russian spies in British India on the trail of a manuscript revealing Jesus’s lost years. Friend of My Youth by Amit Chaudhuri (Faber). In which a novelist by the name of Amit Chaudhuri visits his childhood home of Bombay and muses on the 2008 terrorist attacks. SEPTEMBER Non-fiction The Age of Unreason by George Osborne (William Collins). The former chancellor assesses the populist revolution that brought down the Cameron government and which promises to remake global politics. Inside Out: Architecture, Society and Me by Richard Rogers (Canongate). Part memoir, part manifesto for a better society from the great architect. The Last London by Iain Sinclair (Oneworld). The phrasemaker, member of the awkward squad and radical laureate of the capital writes his last big book on the metropolis, pre- and post-Brexit referendum. Eat the Buddha by Barbara Demick (Granta). The author of Nothing to Envy, a prize-winning book on North Korea, turns her attention to Tibet in the 21st century, and life lived in the shadow of modern China. Brit(ish): Getting Under the Skin of Britain’s Race Problem by Afua Hirsch (Cape). First book from a former Guardian legal correspondent. Fiction Smile by Roddy Doyle (Cape). It’s 30 years since The Commitments was published. Now a man thinks back over his life, and is tormented by his memories of being taught by the Christian Brothers, in the new novel from the much-loved Irish author. Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie (Bloomsbury). A retelling of Sophocles’ Antigone set in contemporary London and centring on two British Muslim families with very different takes on the idea of what loyalty to the state should mean. A new Millennium novel by David Lagercrantz (MacLehose). The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Lagercrantz’s 2015 sequel to Stieg Larsson’s blockbusting crime series, was a respectful and accomplished homage to the late writer. Origin by Dan Brown (Bantam). His adventures have already sold 16 million print books in the UK. This new thriller starring Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon ventures into “the dangerous intersection of humankind’s two most enduring questions, and the earth-shaking discovery that will answer them”. 59 by Attica Locke (Serpent’s Tail). The first in a new series from the US crime author best known for Black Water Rising, this story of racial violence and justice in the American South focuses on a black police officer. Go, Went, Gone by Jenny Erpenbeck (Granta). The prize-winning author of The End of Days explores the refugee crisis and one man’s search for meaning, in a tale about a retired Berlin professor befriending a group of African refugees living in a tent city on Alexanderplatz. The Red-Haired Woman by Orhan Pamuk (Faber). A philosophical novel by the Nobel laureate investigating civilisation’s founding myths through the story of a murder near Istanbul. A Life of Adventure and Delight by Akhil Sharma (Faber). Set in New York and Delhi, nine short stories fusing fiction and memoir from the Folio prize-winner. OCTOBER Non-fiction Logical Family by Armistead Maupin (Transworld). This memoir from the author of the popular Tales of the City recounts his evolution from a conservative son of the Old South into a gay rights pioneer, via Vietnam and the bathhouses of 1970s San Francisco. Edward Lear: A Life of Art and Nonsense by Jenny Uglow (Faber). Known principally for his nonsense poetry and limericks, Lear was also an artist, musician and traveller to Greece, India and elsewhere; he was gay and epileptic, and suffered from depression. Uglow provides a full account of a rich 19th-century life. Hear Me Out by Armando Iannucci (Little, Brown). The cocreator of Alan Partridge and creator of Veep writes an introduction to classical music. The Mother of All Questions by Rebecca Solnit (Granta). The follow-up to the bestselling Men Explain Things to Me comprises a set of essays on “further feminisms”. Sacred by Neil MacGregor (Allen Lane). A book about world beliefs, which accompanies a BBC radio series and an exhibition at the author’s old haunt, the British Museum. Dawn of the New Everything by Jaron Lanier (Bodley Head). The computer scientist, philosopher and populariser of the term “virtual reality” writes about his own life, and what lies in store as new technologies take over. Anthony Powell by Hilary Spurling (Hamish Hamilton). The ace biographer turns her attention to the master novelist (and arch snob) whose cycle of novels, A Dance to the Music of Time, offers an enduring portrait of mid-20th-century Britain. Fiction The Sparsholt Affair by Alan Hollinghurst (Picador). His first new novel since 2011’s The Stranger’s Child. Gnomon by Nick Harkaway (Heinemann). Author of Angelmaker and The Gone-Away World, Harkaway is known for his high-concept, high-energy adventures. Cryptography, paranoia and politics feature in this playful vision of a near-future dystopia, a “perfect” society in which all are kept under surveillance by the System. NOVEMBER Non-fiction The Rub of Time by Martin Amis (Cape). This collection of essays from the last two decades covers such subjects as Vladimir Nabokov, Donald Trump, Princess Diana, tennis, Diego Maradona, Christopher Hitchens and Jeremy Corbyn. Fiction Winter by Ali Smith (Hamish Hamilton). Following last year’s Autumn, the second in Smith’s speedily written and published seasonal quartet is still a work in progress; all we know so far is that winter, she says, is a place where you can see clearly. The White Book by Han Kang (Granta). From the prize-winning author of The Vegetarian, a work that promises to be both autobiographical and experimental: memories of an older sister who died two hours after birth prompt a poetic exploration of whiteness — the colour of the swaddling bands that became her shroud, the breast milk she was not to drink, and the blank page where she is being remembered. The Dreams of Bethany Mellmoth by William Boyd (Viking). A new short story collection from the author of Sweet Caress and Any Human Heart. Heather by Matthew Weiner (Canongate). The debut novel by the creator of Mad Men is a modern morality tale set in contemporary New York. DECEMBER Fiction The Secret of Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel (Cape). Her graphic memoir Fun Home, about her relationship with her father and her own coming out, made her one of America’s most-loved cartoonists: a new graphic novel will be an event. –Guardian News & Media Ltd, 2017 More from Art & Culture 10 favorite Instagram Grammy moments

In pictures: 10 celebs marching for women

5 best tourist spots in Saudi Arabia

‘Cats’ in Dubai: 10 facts about the musical









