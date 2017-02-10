Food for thought? Inked takes dining in Dubai to creative heights

One of their events — they’ve held two so far — was called This Is Not A Restaurant. “There were sequences where guests were entering and we were not talking to them so they were handed a card. We gave them a tray with various elements that they didn’t know — shovel, gloves — without guiding them at all. So everyone was actually having his own experience… At a certain point we shut down the lights completely, so this is where they realised it was time to eat and get the torch out... And the shovel was for the dessert that was sitting the whole time on the table — it was in the flower pot [part of the centrepiece].”

The couple is all about taking people out of their comfort zone and sparking debates and discussions. And this is where their latest offering — eating while in front of a mirror — comes in. The Jarjours have been in the UAE for about ten years and say Dubai is ready to experiment, and embraces new home-grown concepts, and they want to make it a culinary hub. For now, I guess it’s time to break out the make-up box and get ready for a date with yourself at Valentine’s. Don’t miss it! The Tete-a-tete pop-up runs between February 12-14 at Inked at Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, and costs Dh300 per person for a four-course dinner and soft drinks. Visit inked.ae to book your spot.









