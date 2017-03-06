Events Calendar
Middle East Rail 2017
The most influential rail event in the region
Middle East Rail will gather 10,000+ rail leaders, stakeholders and government entities together to feature the latest innovations and technologies in the rail sector. There will be FREE demos in technology, infrastructure and maintenance.
Location Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3, Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre (locally as Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC)
Cost Online free registration here Website www.terrapinn.com
- 07 Mar to 08 Mar, 2017 at 08:30 am at:United Arab EmiratesDubai
