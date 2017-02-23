Non-competition clause in your labour contract in UAE

Answer

Article 127 of the Federal Labour Law No 8 of 1980 states: “Where the work assigned to a worker allows him to become acquainted with the employer’s client, or to become familiar with the secrets of his business, the employer may require him to refrain, after the termination of his contract, from competing with him or participating in any enterprise competing with his own. Such an agreement shall be valid only on condition that the worker is at least 21 years of age at the time of its conclusion that the agreement is limited, as regards the time, the place and the nature of the business, to the extent necessary to safeguard the employer’s lawful interest.”