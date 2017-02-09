Company can’t withhold employee’s gratuity to claim client’s payment

Annual leave

I’m working in a company in Dubai. Two years ago, I was recruited in this company as a salesperson with Dh6,000 plus commission as a monthly salary and later towards the end of the first year, I passed the requirement of the company and achieved more than my target and my salary was increased to Dh10,000. As per the labour contract, I am entitled to two months’ leave with pay every two years plus air ticket. After two years of continuous employment, my annual leave is now due and I applied for my annual leave. However, my employer calculated my leave salary as: the initial salary of Dh6,000 for the entitled annual leave in the first year of service; and the revised new salary (Dh10,000) for the second year. When asked for a clarification, the accounts department said this is what is applicable in the UAE Labour Law. Please clarify this on the basis of the UAE Labour Law. As per the UAE Labour Law, does the employer have the right to delay the employee’s annual leave, say for six months? In case the employee is requested to come back to work while he is on his annual leave, how is the salary calculated?