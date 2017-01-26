Can sue insurance firm if it fails to honour loan coverage agreement

I am a woman who has been working as a supervisor in a private school for more than two years. A month ago, I received a letter from the school administration asking me to work permanently as a teacher but I replied that I could not as I am not a professional to do the teaching job as per my employment contract. However, the administration said that if I refused and disobeyed its orders, I might be dismissed in accordance with the Labour Law. Therefore, I submitted my resignation and stopped working. Is the school administration acting in accordance with the Labour Law? Should I file a labour complaint immediately against the school? They are also not ready to pay my end-of-service dues stating that they are going to apply Article 120 of the UAE Labour Law. Does the employer have the right to apply Article 120 in my case? Does the employer have the right to downgrade the employee to a lower position with reduced salary without the consent of the employee? Please advise.