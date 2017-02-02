Ban may be imposed if employee leaves job without serving notice period

If the questioner’s contract is for unlimited period and she wants to quit work, she should notify the company in writing that she desires to quit upon the expiry of the notice period, which is one month as per the Labour Law or the period stated in the employment contract. Therefore, the questioner may not leave work immediately so as not to be banned from work. Upon the expiry of the notice period, the questioner may transfer to a new company without the need to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the sponsor. As per the Ministry of Labour (Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation), NOC is no more required from the employer. Also, as per the Labour Law, the questioner is not obliged to pay the cost of the labour card or medical insurance card. If the questioner’s contract is for a limited period, the questioner may not leave work prior to the expiry of the contract period. Otherwise, the questioner shall be subject to a one-year ban if the employer requests so to the Ministry of Labour. In addition, she may have to pay compensation to the employer if the latter proves that he is affected by the termination of the contract. Finally, the article mentioned in the questioner’s offer letter, which states that the questioner cannot work with any employer — whether it’s a competitor or not a competitor — is invalid and considered illegal, and against the UAE Labour Law.