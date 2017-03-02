Ask the Law: Limited contract staff can’t quit

I am a woman who works in an international company based in Dubai. My labour contract is under the Ministry of Labour and it is attested by the ministry. As per the offer letter I had signed two years ago when I joined the company, I am not eligible for maternity leave. I am entering the final stages of pregnancy and am supposed to go on maternity leave from next month. My company says in case I go on a long leave, it will be considered as annual leave. When I wrote to the company via email that I am supposed to get maternity leave as per the UAE Labour Law, they replied that I had agreed in the offer letter that I would not have maternity leave. My question is: Do I have the right to get maternity leave as per the UAE Labour Law even though it is not mentioned in the offer letter? Please advise and explain my rights under the UAE Labour Law in this regard.