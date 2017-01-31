UAE health industry: Hale, not quite hearty

According to the World Health Organisation, top causes of death in the UAE are heart disease, road injuries, stroke and diabetes. Apart from road accidents, these are caused by a whammy of lifestyle influences: the rise in purchasing power, change in lifestyle, lack of physical activity and poor eating habits. Consequently, the country has seen a substantial increase in chronic conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer. Po says about 70 per cent of men and 67 per cent of women in the country are considered overweight.

“Diabetes in particular remains a threat that could slow down plans to have a healthier country in a short span of time,” says Po. “The UAE has come a long way in providing special care and countering this issue and the government is still putting in a lot of effort and investment in growing a healthier nation by providing the best health-care facilities in various communities.” The UAE fares well by many parameters. “Progress has been seen in many areas. The construction of health facilities in the UAE is keeping pace with the region. Healthcare groups are now expanding to outlying areas to serve various communities with personalised solutions,” says Po. So as we enter a new year, there are several reasons why the nation’s health will continue to remain a top priority for the government.









