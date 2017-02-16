Three Mozart works at Dubai Opera this autumn

Dubai Opera announced its autumn season on Thursday, including three specially-commissioned productions of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo da Ponte’s collaborations.
The Opera Trilogy will consist of The Marriage of Figaro (Le Nozze di Figaro), Don Giovanni and Cosi fan tutte.
Dubai Opera will also be introducing their first season pass, allowing audiences buying Premium or A Reserve tickets the chance to attend all three works for the price of two.
The Marriage of Figaro will kick off the trilogy between September 7-14. The dramedy is played out over four acts, based on the 1784 play Le Mariage de Figaro by Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais.
Don Giovanni, a tragic comedy in two acts, will follow between September 9-16. It tracks a young, conceited and philandering nobleman who is haunted by the ghost of a man he murdered.
Finally, Cosi fan tutte will run between September 8-15. It revolves around two young officers, Ferrando and Guglielmo, a philosopher, and the faithfulness of their fiances.