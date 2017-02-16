Three Mozart works at Dubai Opera this autumn

Don Giovanni, a tragic comedy in two acts, will follow between September 9-16. It tracks a young, conceited and philandering nobleman who is haunted by the ghost of a man he murdered.

Finally, Cosi fan tutte will run between September 8-15. It revolves around two young officers, Ferrando and Guglielmo, a philosopher, and the faithfulness of their fiances. “Once again Dubai Opera is breaking new ground with these specially-commissioned productions of three of Mozart’s greatest operas from the wonderful Teatro di San Carlo in Naples,” said Dubai Opera’s chief executive Jasper Hope. Tickets will go on sale at 2pm on February 16 on Dubaiopera.com.









