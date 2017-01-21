Review: ‘Riding Madly Off In All Directions’ in Dubai

The Man In Asbestos, enacted by Shah, takes the cake. It may not fall under the genre of humour, but it looks at life in a different perspective. Fast forward to circa 3000 when society as we know is no more and men wear clothes made of asbestos and are reduced to a robot-like status. Life is more like exhibits living in a museum. Shah gives us a glimpse of future shock where humans cease to be humans, literally. Thank God, he realises, he has only dreamt it.

The last act, a 40-minute part soliloquy, part dialogue captivated the audience. Unlike facing the camera, where an artist gets several chances for a perfect shot, Shah has accomplished it flawlessly with a range of emotions though the character in dreary grey clothes looks bereft of any feelings. Thankfully what Riding Madly Off In All Directions lacks is slapstick comedy. It doesn’t throw you into splits but elicits a few chuckles at the occasional brilliant moments. The props were minimum and the costumes not too extravagant.









