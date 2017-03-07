‘Harry Potter’ play gets 11 Olivier Awards nominations

Jamie Parker, who plays a grown-up Harry in the two-part, five-hour sequel to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding saga, is nominated for best actor. The show’s other nominations include director John Tiffany; Noma Dumezweni, a supporting actress contender for playing the adult Hermione Granger; and supporting actor nominee Anthony Boyle, who plays Slytherin student Scorpius Malfoy.

Among the acting nominees announced Monday for the Oliviers — Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards — are Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land, Tom Hollander for Travesties, Ed Harris for Buried Child, Glenda Jackson for King Lear and Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler. Movie-inspired comedy Groundhog Day, which opens on Broadway next month, has eight nominations, including best new musical. Kenneth Branagh will receive a special award for his contribution to theatre during the April 9 ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Named for the late actor Laurence Olivier, the prizes honour achievements in London theatre, musicals, dance and opera.









