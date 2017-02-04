‘1984’ adaptation now headed to Broadway

“The play is in doublethink,” co-writer and co-director Macmillan said early last year. “You follow a really coherent story, but almost like a magician’s trick, you may have seen a very different story than the person you came along with.”

The production will be produced by Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin with a creative team that includes Chloe Lamford (set and costume), Natasha Chivers (lighting), Tom Gibbons (sound) and Tim Reid (video).









