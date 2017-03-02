World’s oldest fossils found in Canada

Westall said it remains possible that the haematite structures were formed as a result of the high temperatures and pressures experienced by metamorphic rocks. What’s more, she points out, the newly discovered filaments are far larger than the oldest known well-preserved microbial filaments previously found in 3.33bn-year-old rocks — a surprise given the lack of oxygen in the environment in which the newly proposed fossils are thought to have originated. “In an environment without oxygen, microbes grow — but they grow very slowly and they are small,” she said.