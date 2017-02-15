The right way to fall

Instead, if you feel yourself falling, experts said you should bend your elbows and knees and try to take the hit on the fleshiest parts of your body, like the side of your thigh, buttocks and shoulder. “Aim for the meat, not bone,” said Kevin Inouye, a stuntman and assistant professor of acting, movement and stage combat at the University of Wyoming. “Your instinct will be to reach out with hands or try to catch yourself with your knee or foot, but they are hard and not forgiving when you go down.”

The key is to not fight the fall, but just to roll with it, as paratroopers do. "The idea is to orient your body to the ground, so when you hit, there's a multistep process of hitting and shifting your body weight to break up that impact," said Sgt 1st Class Chuck Davidson, master trainer at the Army's Advanced Airborne School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Paratroopers' goal is to fall sideways in the direction the wind is carrying them — in no way resisting the momentum of the fall. When the balls of their feet barely reach the ground, they immediately distribute the impact in rapid sequence up through the calf to the thigh and buttocks. Then they roll over on the latissimus dorsi muscle, the large, flat muscle running laterally down the side of your back, and kick their feet over, shifting their weight, so they end up supine with legs bent in front of them. The procedure is strikingly similar to how martial arts practitioners learn to take a fall when they are, say, thrown over someone's shoulder or have their legs knocked out from under them. "I would say the principles we follow are: Accept that you're falling and go with it; round your body and don't stiffen, and distribute the energy, so you take the fall in the widest area possible," said Paul Schreiner, a black belt jiu jitsu instructor at Marcelo Garcia Academy in New York City. While martial arts falls often have a gymnastic aspect, with rather elegant and snappy kinds of somersaults, it's still all about spreading out the force of impact. "There may be an aesthetic component, but what it does is save the body," said Schreiner. "If you don't take the fall in any single place, you'll still walk out sore, but you'll walk out of there." Difficult as it may sound as you're hurtling towards the ground — medical bills and disability flashing through your mind — experts said it's important to relax as you fall. You're less likely to hurt yourself if you soften up all your muscles and exhale. Rigidity is your enemy while pliability is your friend. "As unfair as it is, that's why people who are drunk" tend to be the ones who "don't get hurt in car crashes," said Inouye. "They are loose and just flop around." Of course, you will be better able to loosen up, pivot to your side, tuck and roll if you are in good physical condition. "If you have a room full of soccer players and computer desk workers and go around knocking people over, you can bet the soccer players are going to be less likely to get hurt because of their superior strength, agility and coordination," said Erik Moen, a physical therapist in Kenmore, Washington. But that doesn't mean you have to be an elite athlete or paratrooper to fall the "right way". Young children are arguably the best fallers because they have yet to develop fear or embarrassment, so they just tumble and roll without tensing up and trying to catch themselves. Physical therapists can be helpful in assessing your weaknesses and prescribing do-at-home exercises to improve your strength and agility (for example, jumping from side to side and on and off platforms or steps) so that you will be better able to execute a fall as well as lessen the risk that you will fall in the first place. –New York Times News Service

