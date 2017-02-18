Talk to babies and let them babble back to bridge word gap

The research was presented Friday at a meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Boston.

Scientists have long known the power of simply talking to babies — the sooner the better. A landmark 1995 study found that poor children hear a fraction of the words their peers in wealthier homes do, adding up to about 30 million fewer words by age 3. The reasons are myriad. If mom’s exhausted from two jobs, she’s less likely to read that extra bedtime story or have time to explore “this little piggie” when putting on a tot’s socks.