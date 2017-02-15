Potatoes don’t deserve the bad rap they get

Part of the potato’s problem is simply its classification. When you call it a vegetable, you ask it to fight above its weight class. Compare potatoes with green vegetables, and you get more calories and less nutrition. But compare potatoes with whole grains, and you find surprising similarities, and even a case that potatoes are more nutritious. Compare 100 calories of baked potato to 100 calories of oatmeal, and you find a bit less protein (3 grams vs. 4), a bit more starch (18 grams vs. 16) and a similar mineral profile (potatoes have more potassium, but oats have more selenium). But potatoes beat out oats in just about every vitamin, as well as fibre.

Both Willett and Lichtenstein say they think nutrition guidelines should classify potatoes with grains; Willett would group them with refined grains and Lichtenstein would position them between whole and refined grains. Okay, so maybe potatoes should have a place at the table (although both frying and sour cream clearly have to be deployed with care). But if we’re going to eat responsibly, we have to look beyond our own health and try to assess the environmental impact of the choices we make. From that point of view, the potato is a contender. Because all crops confer calories, I like calories-per-acre as a starting point for environmental impact. When I use it, I hear from a few (sometimes quite a few) people suggesting (or insisting) that I need to take nutrients into account. Which is absolutely true; we need both calories and nutrients. So let’s look at the potato’s per-acre potential to deliver those nutrients vs. the potential of a nutrient powerhouse, broccoli. Sure, potatoes produce about 15 million calories per acre to broccoli’s 2 million, but how about individual vitamins and minerals? The potato still scores more wins than losses on nutrients. It yields about half the calcium and vitamin C of broccoli per acre and none of the vitamin A, but it has three times the iron, phosphorus and potassium. Here’s what it boils down to: Broccoli delivers nutrients without attendant starch calories, and potatoes deliver nutrients with them. If you’re a privileged person with a weight problem, broccoli’s a great choice. Green vegetables are, calorie for calorie, the most nutrient-rich foods we can put on our plate. But if we’re trying to feed a planet, we have to look at how to maximise both the calories and the nutrients we can grow on the land we have, and potatoes do that very well. Let me be clear: I am very pro-green-vegetable. I eat a lot of them, and I employ various strategies to get my husband to eat them, Our health clearly would benefit if we all ate more of them. But the problem isn’t just us. The problem is feeding the world, and we have to avoid crafting solutions in our own dinner’s image. Let’s hear it for the potato. –Washington Post More from Science The right way to fall

