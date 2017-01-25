Getting older, sleeping less

The more one frets about a sleep problem, the worse it can get. When on occasion I awaken in the wee hours of the morning and can’t get back to sleep, I usually get up and do something useful, which takes the curse off my insomnia. If I’m worried about forgetting something important, I write it on a pad kept next to the bed, taking care not to turn on a light. (Bright light in the middle of the night can reset your biological clock; if you get up to use the bathroom, use a night light near the floor.)

Nonmedical causes of insomnia are often successfully treated by practising “good sleep hygiene”, a concept developed by the late Peter J. Hauri, a sleep specialist at the Mayo Clinic. That means limiting naps to less than 30 minutes a day, preferably early in the afternoon; avoiding stimulants and sedatives; avoiding heavy meals and minimising liquids within two to three hours of bedtime; getting moderate exercise daily, preferably in the morning or early afternoon; maximising exposure to bright light during the day and minimising it at night; creating comfortable sleep conditions; and going to bed only when you feel sleepy. If you still can’t fall asleep within about 20 minutes in bed, experts recommend leaving the bedroom and doing something relaxing, such as reading a book (one printed on paper, not on a brightly lit screen), and returning to bed when you feel sleepy. Many people mistakenly resort to alcohol as a sleep aid. While it may help people fall asleep initially, it produces fragmented sleep and interferes with REM sleep, Avidan and others report. For those who still need help with insomnia, cognitive behavioural therapy has proved most effective in clinical trials, though finding a specialist may be challenging in some places. Sleeping pills can be problematic, especially for older people who are more sensitive to their side effects, including daytime hangover. Even short-acting drugs such as zaleplon (Sonata), zolpidem (Ambien) or ramelteon (Rozerem) can have side effects. Alternatives include over-the-counter remedies such as melatonin or valerian, which have more anecdotal evidence than research to attest to their efficacy. The brain makes melatonin, the body’s natural sleepiness hormone, in response to darkness. There may also be some useful dietary aids, such as bananas, cherries, kiwis, oatmeal, milk and chamomile tea, though evidence for these is also primarily anecdotal. One friend told me she solved a long-standing sleep problem by eating a banana two hours before bedtime. –New York Times News Service More from Science Getting older, sleeping less

