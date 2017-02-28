Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to fly two private citizens around the moon by late next year

A SpaceX mission in 2018 probably would circle the moon before Nasa gets another chance. The agency recently announced that it is considering adding astronauts to the first flight of its Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew capsule. That flight, originally scheduled to fly without humans in 2018, also would circle the moon. But as NASA seeks to move faster under the Trump administration, it is studying the feasibility of adding crews to the mission, which would then occur by 2019, officials have said.

“Nasa commends its industry partners for reaching higher,” the agency said in a statement released by spokesman Bob Jacobs. James Muncy, an analyst at the consultancy PoliSpace, said SpaceX’s announcement could alter Nasa’s plans. A crewed flight by 2019 would be enormously expensive, he said. Now, Nasa could remain on its original timetable. SpaceX’s lunar mission is another in several grand plans announced by SpaceX. Since Musk founded it in 2002, the company has made one bold proclamation after another, often earning jeers from sceptics who say that Musk moves too fast in an industry that demands caution. Despite the explosions of two of SpaceX’s rockets, Musk said Monday that the company’s “success rate is actually quite high”. Still, he acknowledged the dangers of the mission. The passengers “are entering this with their eyes open, knowing that there is some risk here” he said. “They are certainly not naive. We’ll do everything we can to minimize that risk. But it’s not zero.” But while many of his plans face delays, Musk has pulled off several noteworthy successes. That includes becoming the first private company to fly to the International Space Station and the first to land the first stage of a rocket that had lifted a payload into orbit. Along with Boeing, SpaceX has a contract to fly Nasa astronauts to the International Space Station. While the Government Accountability Office recently reported that both companies could face delays, SpaceX has maintained that it is on track for the first crewed mission by the middle of next year, which would come about six months before the private lunar flight. Lori B. Garver, a former deputy administrator of Nasa under president Barack Obama, expressed doubt that SpaceX could pull off a lunar mission in the next couple of years. But she said that it could be done by 2020 and that doing so would be “fantastic.” “It would show that we, in this country, are still in space, and innovating and exploring and capturing the excitement that we have. I think it would be very positive,” Garver said. More from Science World’s oldest fossils found in Canada

