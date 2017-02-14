Disease ‘superspreaders’ accounted for nearly two-thirds of Ebola cases, study finds

Superspreaders of Ebola tended to be children younger than 15 or adults between 40 and 55 years old, he said. They were based in the community rather than in health-care facilities, and they continued to spread the disease after many of the people first infected were already in treatment centers, where transmission was much better controlled.

Older adults were most probably caring for the children. These caregivers were also more likely to be the people in charge of organising large funerals, he said. Researchers said their findings about the importance of superspreaders were conservative because they focused only on people who had been buried safely. Ebola spreads primarily through contact with bodily fluids. During the epidemic, superspreaders were cited in numerous news stories about Ebola’s spread. Often, transmission occurred during caregiving at home and during funeral preparations, especially washing and touching the bodies of loved ones. Researchers said the study provides a new statistical framework that allowed scientists to measure how important superspreaders were in fuelling the epidemic. In the future, public health officials should consider asking the question “What are the scenarios where superspreading might occur,” Dalziel said. Just asking that question might help tailor better methods of controlling an outbreak, he said. Superspreaders have played a role in the spread of several other infectious diseases. During the 2002-2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, superspreading was considered one of the most notable features of the outbreak. In one such event in Hong Kong, a 26-year-old sick man who was admitted to a hospital for treatment infected 156 people, including hospital staff, patients and visitors. A single superspreader in a busy hospital emergency department also spread MERS, Middle East respiratory syndrome, to 82 people in just three days in May 2015 during an outbreak of the virus in South Korea. The “index patient” was a 68-year-old man who had been to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar before returning to South Korea. MERS first emerged in humans in 2012 and has been spreading in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries since then. It is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as SARS. The virus, in which patients develop acute respiratory illness with fever, coughing and breathing problems, has spread to 27 countries and killed up to 40 per cent of those infected. — Los Angeles Times More from Science The right way to fall

Disease ‘superspreaders’ spread Ebola cases

