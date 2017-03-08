Uzbek Zawiya, keeping a Sufi tradition alive

Meanwhile, Bukhari’s lone struggle to hold on to the family’s valuable property in the old city continues, “Recently we had a break-in and although money and many items were stolen we still have in our possession 179 preserved titles of handwritten books contained in 169 volumes. In addition, eight handwritten copies of the Holy Quran. They cover the fields of Quranic science, Islamic law, Sufism, Arabic language, logic and others. This collection is very valuable and many are after it. My task is to make sure it is not lost, and I shall therefore protect it with my life.”