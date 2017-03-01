The language of tolerance

Hedayat spent the first few months at Chatterbox approaching refugee organisations as well as refugees directly. Now these people are coming to her. Chatterbox currently has around 29 teachers, with 130 people signed up to use the service. My interview with Hedayat took place at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). Chatterbox, which is a pilot project, has a contract with SOAS to deliver 40 hours of language practice every week. Their next target is to replicate the model in other universities. “We have seen the tremendous impact it has on the confidence, the connections and the careers of the refugees and asylum seekers we work with,” she says.

Arabic is by far the most popular language among the students learning at Chatterbox. “I don’t know whether that is because people sort of now identify refugees as being Arabic [speaking] because of the famous examples of Iraq, Syria, but also because it is one of the top most in-demand language at work places, and one of the UN’s spoken languages. So it is a very important language around the world.” The second most popular language is Persian. “Farsi in particular is quite popular. Trade links are opening up between Europe and Iran. So there is the business case to learn the language as well. It is a very beautiful language.” At Chatterbox , the focus is on the spoken word. “What we are doing here at SOAS, for Arabic students particularly, is providing them with a way to learn about the way people talk on the streets of Lebanon, Syria, or Iraq, and not just the stuff they say on the news or that is written in the books.” The types of people learning Arabic include journalists, lawyers and charity workers. People want to learn because they work in an industry that is involved with Arabic speaking clients, says Hedayat, or because they are going away on holiday. What is her personal motivation for learning Arabic? “The motivation for anyone when they learn a language is to connect with another human being on a deeper level. I want to be able to understand and communicate with my language tutors. And also I want to speak a language that is very strategically important in the world.” With new economies developing, other languages are gaining in importance. “The bias towards English and other European languages can only last so long. The world is growing in markets where other language is spoken. The most widely spoken language in the world is Chinese, not English. The second most widely spoken language is Spanish.” Business-minded people will want to speak the languages of the markets of the future, says Hedayat. “These are Arabic speaking countries, Hindi and Urdu, there is Chinese, Korean, and very soon with Africa blossoming it is going to be languages like Lingala, Swahili. So we offer the languages of the future.” Syed Hamad Ali is a writer based in London. More from People Taboo of patriotism fuelling far right’s rise

