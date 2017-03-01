Japan grapples with shortage of workers

All but one of the business’s six seamstresses were Vietnamese, Nhung said. They hadn’t had a day off in four months, she said, but the owner was recording only part of their overtime. In November, after the women complained that they were being underpaid by $712 a month, the owner sent a letter saying the factory was closing, and they were being laid off.

A telephone number registered for Nhung’s employer, Fashion Ai, was not working, and a lawyer representing the company declined to comment. “We told the boss, but she said she wouldn’t pay more,” Nhung said. “She told us to keep working or go back to Vietnam.” Unpaid debts Liu said she emptied her savings and borrowed from relatives to cover the visa fee. Liu and her colleagues said their employer had been paying them less than the legal minimum wage for overtime, and had been overcharging them for company housing. The employer was 50-year-old Takeshi Nakahara, who along with his wife owns several small garment factories in Gifu, near Aichi. He started using Chinese trainees 15 years ago, he said in an interview, because “no Japanese want to work in the apparel industry.” Low wages are the only way to compete with cheap foreign factories, he added. “Most manufacturers have moved overseas,” he said. “It’s the only way to stay profitable.” Nakahara said he had been paying Liu and other Chinese workers less than minimum wage for overtime, though he said the idea had been theirs. “They demanded more overtime work,” he said. “I told them it wouldn’t be profitable for the company, and they said they were willing to work for less.” Although the arrangement was illegal, he said he felt betrayed when the women, nearing the end of their three-year contracts, made demands for back pay. The workers sought help from Zhen Kai, a Chinese labour activist who has lived in Japan for decades. He operates a small union office in Gifu that includes temporary rooms in which workers can stay. Zhen says that he sympathises with the businesses and that many would have folded without the trainee programme. The government, he says, has effectively kept such businesses alive by letting them exploit workers. “Owners often say to me, ‘Are you trying to destroy my company?’” he said. Zhen negotiated with the Nakaharas, who offered a settlement, initially about $5,800. Fed up and homesick, Liu accepted the offer and was getting ready to go back to China, even though she still owed money to the relatives who helped her pay for her visa. The other four women decided to stay in Japan to fight for more compensation, and a few weeks later accepted offers of $10,000 to $16,000. Asked if they had learned anything during their ostensible training, they laughed bitterly. “Only hardship,” Liu said. “My image of Japan,” she said, “was that it was a good country.” –New York Times News Service More from People Taboo of patriotism fuelling far right’s rise

The language of tolerance

Japan grapples with shortage of workers

Erasing yourself from the internet









