In Egypt, one man’s trash is another’s treasure

“We try to make it clear that it’s not that we’re expensive, but it is the other products that are cheap,” Rafie says. “Since we support a movement of conscious consumption where you can choose to buy one product that lives longer, instead of buying 10 bags, you can buy one or two. We really consider the life span of the product.”

“Each piece is unique. That’s part of why handmade products are always more expensive,” Hafez says, adding that Reform Studio has various price ranges. “Not all eco-friendly products are expensive.” While Up-Fuse and Reform Studio have a holistic approach that keeps in mind the environment and craftspeople’s livelihoods, other upcyclers are more focused on aesthetics. Block B furniture founder Ahmad Abouzeid, who left a corporate job in advertising to work on chairs and couches, uses design to mirror Cairo’s random urban reality. Through paint, coloured pins, fabrics, cowhide, leather and plastics, he transforms the often gold-plated Louis Farouk furniture found in Egyptian homes into surprising, edgy explosions. “I like the nod to the classical, to our history, to our shared culture, to our society. My work tends to be over the top. It’s sort of commentary on urban culture,” he says. “They’re beautiful pieces, handmade in Egypt and crafted really well. But I look at them as works of art.” Dina Naguib, another former member of the advertising world, runs a project called Ehem that has two collections: water pipes repurposed into lighting solutions, shelves and shoes (“This is Not a Pipe”), and old meat grinders turned into lamps (“The Meatless Grinder”). The collections tap into nostalgia through their vintage starting point, but the materials and finishing give the products an industrial look. Many other Egyptian designers and NGOs are approaching materials in innovative ways. Gazwareen, for example, uses Mediterranean driftwood to create furniture. The Association for the Protection of the Environment has long worked with communities in Manshiet Nasser, and Al Nafeza uses agricultural waste, such as rice straw, to create paper-based products. And with Egypt’s high pollution levels, prolific waste, consumption habits and underemployment, the recent and growing focus on upcycling has potential to become sustainable and widespread. –Worldcrunch/New York Times News Service More from People India’s nowhere children

