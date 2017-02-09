How to tackle the job boredom rut

“Going above and beyond” can occur in both large and small ways and means different things in different organisations. Your perspective will largely determine this — do I do the bare minimum in my job or do I consistently add value to a project, program or initiative? What is it about your job that you’re most enthusiastic about and how can you contribute to a project or initiative that you haven’t contributed to in the past? As you consider your own perspective, also consider your co-workers’ view of you. Am I the “go-to” person to get things done, or am I seen as an obstacle? Conversations with co-workers about their successes and pain points can provide insight into where you can potentially add value. Taking initiative through offering assistance or expertise to help move a stalled project forward is another way to contribute. Going above and beyond can also include mentoring a co-worker or more junior employee or volunteering to lead or serve on a committee.

Where can I collaborate more effectively? As Helen Keller famously said, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” Collaboration is perhaps one of the best ways to expand your perspective and contribute to your job in a new way. This can be as simple as requesting feedback from a co-worker (especially from someone you don’t normally request feedback from), trusted colleague or mentor, or reaching out to another team or across functional areas to gain new ideas and insights in support of a project or initiative. New or expanded partnerships with vendors, partners and other key stakeholders may also provide the chance to contribute in a new way. Where can I build and share my knowledge? As you reflect upon the past year, are there knowledge gaps or areas where enhanced knowledge can help you become more confident and perform your job more effectively? Is this lack of knowledge holding you back? Many companies offer in-house training for free or at a reduced cost. Company-sponsored training is often designed specifically for employees with the added bonus of being conveniently located. Many companies also offer full or partial tuition reimbursement for college degrees, certifications or other training. If you’re lucky enough to work for a company that offers this benefit, be sure to take advantage of it. Participating in training and networking opportunities with professional associations is another way to learn from others and apply it in your current role. If you’re a subject matter expert, consider sharing your expertise with others in your field by submitting a conference presentation, white paper or article to the association(s) that represent your industry. Sharing your knowledge as a thought leader can help to expand the perspective of others and may create opportunities for increased collaboration with other professionals in your field. Identifying ways to contribute in new ways, go above and beyond, collaborate more effectively, and build and share your knowledge are just a few ways to bring a new, proactive perspective to your job in the coming months. More from People Emirati women on breaking barriers

