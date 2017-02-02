From Sydney to Dubai, a first-timer’s diary

Journey to work: second attempt

After the blisters and bleeding feet I incurred yesterday, I thought it would be best to lie low on the walking for a day or so. Equipped with bandaids and comfortably tucked into a pair of sneakers, I walked to the bus stop via a quick stop at the supermarket, where I had been told I could purchase a Nol card. Well, what would a day be without a little morning drama? I was regretfully informed by the cashier that they no longer sold Nol cards. Where will I be able to get one? “Only at the metro station,” she said. With my feet fresh from the trauma of yesterday, these words triggered a quick wave of panic. After a difficult cost-benefit analysis (I feel myself stretching my budget every day) I decided to splurge — I jumped into a taxi and was dropped right at the door to the office. Note to self: this is a luxury you cannot afford to get used to. Tomorrow I will try the bus, round two.