Feeling overwhelmed? Do less, but do it better

- Manage expectations about having a clean and tidy home

No matter how hard you work at keeping your house spotless and orderly, it’s a battle you’re never going to win. So think about which spaces are nonnegotiable — those areas that you absolutely need to have clean and tidy — and just let the other rooms go. For instance, I like the island in my kitchen to be cleared every night. I also like having no clutter on the dining room table. But if my daughters’ rooms are messy, which they often are, I can live with that. For some people, it might be that their bedrooms or home offices need to be straightened up each day, but it doesn’t matter if there are dirty dishes in the sink at night. I have been in enough houses to know that no one’s looks like a picture in a magazine. No one’s. So let yourself off the hook.