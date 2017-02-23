A personal pilgrimage

Just as in Tawaf, there is a lot of divine symbolism in Sa’yee. Al Safa and Al Marwa represent the number of times Hajar frantically walked up and down the two small hills in search of water for her crying baby, Esmail. On one part of the walk, the wheelchair would gain speed, almost racing, and then return to its normal pace. Similarly, at a certain section of this stretch pilgrims would jog. This is another representation: history has it that when Hajar was on either hillside, she was able to see her baby and know he was safe. However, when she was in the valley between the hills, she was unable to see her son, and would thus run whilst in the valley and walk at a normal pace when on the hillsides. At the end of the seventh lap, she found that a spring had broken forth from where the angel Jibreel hit the ground with his wing.

This spring is now known as the Zamzam Well, and it has continued to provide water until today. It was a reward to Hajar for her sustenance, patience and effort. During Sa’yee, I didn’t drink the Zamzam water, but during the Tawaf I drank a cup from one of the countless containers existing in the Haram. Once I finished the last lap, I was taken back to the hotel where I waited for my other companions. In one sense, this marked the completion of Umrah. This was only the first of a four-day religious visit, however. We were there for prayers and supplication; to replenish our mind and soul from worldly desires and take time off from the whirlwind of everyday life. The next day, we were up at the crack of dawn, just in time for the Al Fajr prayer. We prayed in the central precinct, just outside the Grand Mosque. I found a tight spot to pray with my brother-in-law, while my wife prayed in a separate section just behind us. The scene at this hour of the morning was breathtaking: lights shining, hordes of people in rows, a full courtyard and streams of pilgrims holding up their hands to Allah. After completion, we went back to the mosque and sat in the back rows of the piazza, facing the great Kaaba. The circumambulation of people around the House was continuing; in fact, it never stops. According to the Quran and Islamic Hadith, it was Prophet Ebrahim with the help of his son, later Prophet Esmail, who raised the foundation of the Kaaba to become the ‘House of Allah’ where people could come and congregate. No longer in Ihram, we could wear our normal clothes. Like everyone else, we found a tight place and sat down reading the Quran and watching the Kaaba. This was a mesmerising experience: watching the House of Allah from a distance that couldn’t have been more than 100 yards. I feasted my eyes on the cubed structure which, according to Islamic saying, is worship by itself. Surrounding the central precinct was a chain of five-star hotels: elongated tall structures with shopping centres and restaurants for the pilgrims. These sit underneath the massive Makkah Tower Clock, which is the fourth tallest structure in the world and the third largest in terms of floor area, and dominates the Makkah skyline and terrain. After breakfast, we flagged down a taxi next to the hotel and told the driver we wanted to see Arafat, the great mount that is part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage which Muslims have to perform once in a lifetime as part of the five pillars of Islam. My first visit here in 2011 with my wife was confined to the Haram precinct; we didn’t go to other Muslim places we had heard so much about. I had long wanted to see Arafat, Muzdaliffah, Mina and the Jamarat Bridge, where pebbles are cast at the devil; all rituals of the pilgrimage. Here was our chance. After we drove out of Makkah on the highway, about 20 kilometres from the city, we arrived at Arafat, the famous Islamic site. We were now able to make sense of what we’d seen on television; huge terrain surrounded by land and hills, and an expanse of plains leading to the Arafat mountain. It is here that the pilgrims gather during Hajj to pray to Allah and seek forgiveness. My wife and her brother took the spiralling steps to the elevation that looks directly towards Arafat mountain, also invariably called the Mount of Mercy. I couldn’t get to the top, so I stopped midway and waited. There were other visitors from different nationalities who had also come to look at this awesome place, mentioned at length in the Quran and embedded in Islamic texts, Hadith, precepts and narratives. After Arafat, we passed through Muzdaliffah, Mina, looked from afar at the Jamarat Bridge, and then went on to Cave Hira, where Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) received his first revelations of the Quran from Allah through the angel Jibreel. The cave is on top of Noor Mountain, at a height of 270 metres above sea level. Before the revelations, Prophet Mohammad used to come here and spend days in contemplation; one month out of every year during Ramadan. We saw the cave and the mountain from afar, and afterwards the taxi took us to Makkah’s Grand Mosque where, like everyone else, we sat facing the Kaaba, awaiting the Dhuhr prayer. The journey of Umrah, which is seen as a “lesser pilgrimage” than the Hajj because there are fewer rituals Muslims are called upon to perform, is nonetheless filled with prayers and sheer spiritual fulfillment. For this reason, Muslims from many countries, both Arabs and those from Africa, India, Pakistan and Southeast Asia, were assembling, performing different religious duties, and occasionally drinking the Zamzam water. Worshippers move through the Haram through all hours of the day; in morning, noon and night. This, I thought, should be called the “city that never sleeps”. According to official figures, 15 million pilgrims came to the city in 2015. Here, you could see them everywhere. One practice I found disconcerting, though which I myself indulged in, was taking photographs. Almost everywhere you looked people were photographing the Kaaba, the mosque, the surroundings and themselves. We even saw as an Egyptian who videostreamed the Kaaba and its surroundings to his folks back home, screaming “here it is, here it is”. There were countless “selfies” as well: people photographing themselves and their friends together. I suppose this is part of adopting to technology and social media, although a few years ago this was not allowed. Authorities might like to consider this again; after all, this is a place of religious worship and meditation between man and Allah. Finally, a word for those who work to organise these daily masses of people: The Haram police officers. They are everywhere at all times, making sure the flow of human traffic is running smoothly, whether around the Kaaba, in Masjid Al Haram, or outside its precinct. There was always a smile, a helping hand (as was offered to me as I staggered back to the hotel), as well as firmness that is needed when many crowds begin to gather and assemble in preparation for Salat. What I saw was excellence and friendly treatment. The Haram is kept spotless at all times due to 24-hour cleaning services and the impeccable organisation that such a hefty feat involves; this, however, is another story. Marwan Asmar is a commentator based in Amman. He has long worked in journalism and has a PhD in Political Science from Leeds University in the UK. More from People Umrah: A personal pilgrimage

Collaborative living

Documenting a fading Hong Kong

Why I am a stay-at-home dad









