12th century Hindu sculptures unearthed in Kashmir

Srinagar: Several ancient sculptures were unearthed from an archaeological site in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, an official spokesman said Saturday.
The treasure trove was found by Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums from Semthan village recently and includes three fragmented sculptures of Lord Vishnu (without face, legs and arms) which date back to 12th century AD, the spokesman said.
He said two fragmentary sculptures adorned in war dresses and riding on elephant had also been recovered from the site.
The artifacts, belonging to Kashmir school of sculpture, have been taken to S.P.S. Museum here for preservation, while the documentation of these objects is under way, the spokesman said.
He said more findings are expected from the site, which is archaeologically rich.