Your guide to pop culture at Emirates Lit Fest

A fragrance expert, Jo Malone stirred interest in 1999 when she sold her perfume and scented candle company Jo Malone London to Estee Lauder for ‘undisclosed millions’. Malone, who received an MBE nearly years later, started over with her new brand, Jo Loves. Her success came in the face of childhood adversity, dyslexia and breast cancer. In this session named after Malone’s 2016 autobiography, Malone discusses her journey thus far.