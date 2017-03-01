Wishes from the wings

Still, even the few other stories that falter give us a sense of watching a fluent, deeply talented artist extend herself and take risks in her quest to master the form. At the centre of this collection are two magnificent examples of how a short story can become expansive beyond expectation. In “An Honest Woman,” a single “girl” in her early 30s lives next door to an eavesdropping old man. Moshfegh pulls the lens back slightly and tells the story from the old man’s point of view and then, with extreme subtlety, moves towards the woman’s point of view until the two characters form a nexus of potential violence that culminates in a dramatic episode, during a storm, in the old man’s living room. The story doesn’t end with an abrupt epiphany; it ends with a scene of the old man, days later, “ambling like a stray dog” through the streets of his town, and it radiates outward. In “The Beach Boy,” an older Manhattan couple return from an island getaway destabilised, carrying images, both photographic and mental, that include one of a male prostitute on the beach. The story begins as an elegantly precise portrait — in the mode of early Woody Allen — of a couple navigating the city, dinner parties and Central Park, as they also navigate the twilight of their relationship. With technical skill reminiscent of the late William Trevor, Moshfegh allows a major event to intrude unexpectedly, and the narrative deepens to reveal the enigmatic depths of the husband’s personality as he looks back on his life and flies back to the island.

In several stories set in California, Moshfegh writes with Didionesque precision of blinding white sunlight, of streets lined with dying palm trees and suffused with a dreamy anomie particular to Los Angeles. A young woman lives in a crumbling apartment with a paranoid boyfriend, a wannabe actor, who lurks and speaks like a demented slacker prophet. “There were people I could have called, of course,” she concedes. “It wasn’t like I was in prison. I could have walked to the park or the coffee shop or gone to the movies or church. I could have gone to get a cheap massage or my fortune told. But I didn’t feel like calling anyone or leaving the apartment complex. So I sat and watched my boyfriend clip his toenails.” In another story, a young man from Utah is looking for acting work, drifting through the LA landscape as only a newcomer can drift, and we chart his movements until, in Elysian Park, he “found a spot on a little cliff where I could listen to the cheers from the crowd and watch the traffic on the freeway, the mountains, the pale gray and sandy terrain.” Moshfegh’s California stories drop us into her characters’ lives and pull us out, leaving us alone to contemplate not only some particularity of our own lives but also the state of our culture, and even our times: “With all those ugly little streets in the ravine down below, LA looked like anywhere.” In her extraordinary, impeccably dark and terrifying novel “Eileen”, which was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize last year, Moshfegh fused the despairing voice of an older woman looking back at a tragic incident to a thrilling plot that takes the lyrical power of the short story and sustains it for a fantastic few hundred pages. Moshfegh quickly established herself as an important new voice in the literary world, and her concerns for those isolated not only in the margins of society but within the physical confines of the body itself mirrored the work of brilliant predecessors like Mary Gaitskill, Christine Schutt and, in some ways, Eileen Myles. “Homesick for Another World” continues that exploration but with a wider range, over a larger landscape. It’s a paradox that in order to locate a sense of national character — and that ever-elusive American dream — art must continually probe the places where that dream seems to have all but disappeared. –New York Times News Service David Means’s first novel, “Hystopia,” was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize. More from Books Your guide to pop culture at Emirates Lit Fest

A life stranger than fiction

Border by Kapka Kassabova review

Tom Hanks’ debut book is due in October









