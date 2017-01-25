What the dead know

“Human Acts”, much like Han’s novel “The Vegetarian”, which won the Man Booker International Prize, shows Han’s imaginative and meaningful obsession with violence upon the body. It also reveals another, perhaps more fundamental, obsession: dissonance. Each chapter explores what happens when two seemingly dissimilar or even opposing elements try to coexist: when innocence is surrounded by violence, when the dead keep on living, when survivors live like the dead, when freed prisoners still feel imprisoned and when the past becomes the present. Han’s attraction to dissonance is evident even on the sentence level. In one instance, a volunteer “wiped the face of a young man whose throat had been sliced open by a bayonet, his red uvula poking out”. Here, the “red uvula poking out”, so redolent of a child sticking out his tongue, provides a certain softness to an otherwise sharp, grisly image. It is Han’s graceful ballet along this fine line, artfully replicated in Deborah Smith’s translation, that makes this harrowing book about the Gwangju massacre compulsively readable, universally relevant and deeply resonant.

While reading “Human Acts”, whose original Korean title means “The Boy Approaches”, I kept thinking of the Korean greeting “ahnyoung hasehyo”, “Are you at peace?” My answer, at nearly every page, was a resolute no. This gut-wrenching novel about the Gwangju massacre has no interest, and rightly so, in making us feel at peace. It lacerates, it haunts, it dreams, it mourns, and because of its effective use of the second-person narration, the characters call out to you — persistently — until you feel what the dead feel and, perhaps worse, what the survivors feel. “What is humanity?” the book asks. “What do we have to do to keep humanity as one thing and not another?” This question made me rethink — and retranslate — the Korean greeting, and realise how “hasehyo” could be taken as a more forceful verb, insinuating a command. Instead of “Are you at peace?”, it could also be, “Are you doing peace?” Or “Are you practising peace?” As in, peace comes not with passivity but with participation. As in, peace requires action, just like violence. And only now do I see yet another aspect of the novel’s English title: “Human Acts”, the tacit verb suggesting that, in the end, perhaps our actions are what matter. “Human Acts” is, in equal parts, beautiful and urgent. Though it might not have been Han’s intention, her novel reads not only as a lyrical post-mortem on violence but also a call to counter that violence. So how do we keep humanity “as one thing and not another”? If humanity is under assault, and violence, oppression and authoritarianism rise to the surface, then is it not our human responsibility to act and resist, however forcefully, with everything in our power? –New York Times News Service Nami Mun is the author of “Miles From Nowhere”. More from Books What the dead know

Arabs Unseen by Mohammed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi

The Glass Universe by Dava Sobel review

Meet ‘Hidden Figures’ writer Allison Schroeder









