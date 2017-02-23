The ultimate misery memoir

She thought of her defeated grandmother and furious, detached mother. “No wonder, Chinese ghost stories know only weeping women, looking for justice in the afterlife.” Art was Guo’s escape. In 1993, she won a coveted place at Beijing University. When the lights went out in the girls dormitory, her fellow students discussed the abuse they had also endured. They started reading about feminism, studying Western cinema and essays about the male gaze. Guo started dating Western men, only to find that some still treated her as disposable: cheap Chinese goods. In 2002, she moved to London, but it was no journey to paradise. She’s refreshingly fierce and funny about the flaws she finds in British culture: the snobbery and ignorance, the boozy hippies and boring Home Counties villages. But after giving birth to a daughter, Moon, England is where she has decided to stay. She took the baby girl back to Wenling in 2014 to visit her dying mother and saw “the scourge of pollution everywhere: black discharge pouring into the river from pipes, the very same water in which I used to catch shrimps and small crabs; mountains stripped of all vegetation and now littered with shredded plastic rubbish bags”.