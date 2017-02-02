The redemptive power of listening

Ten years ago, in his memoir A Lie About My Father, Burnside wrote about the pain and deceptions that surrounded his own upbringing. His epigraph came from St Augustine: “Where, during all these years, was my free will?” There is a kinship between the Burnside of that book and Kate in this one. At the heart of both texts is a preoccupation with and distrust of the process of storytelling. We know from A Lie About My Father how Burnside’s father habitually reordered the reality of both men’s lives with lies and myth-making. It feels as though Burnside is so wearied by the lies that give a life a false coherence that he is thumbing his nose at the conventions of story. He disdains answers for the questions that might bother a more literal-minded reader. Why does Kate’s dad lose his house? Why has Laurits borrowed money from the local tough Axel Crane? What is the real reason that Laurits has sent Kate out to interview the town’s residents? We never find out. Burnside seems allergic to the contrivances on which other writers build their epiphanies.