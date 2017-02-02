Stories of expat life laced with subtle humour

The surprise ending, or the twist in the tale in the O. Henry mode, is one that Vasudevan uses very well in some of these stories. The first story itself, Meaningless Gifts, provides a peep into the life of an expatriate office worker trying to balance the demands of his profession with his domestic responsibilities. It is also a commentary on the intrusion of technology into one’s personal life.

The second story, The Beauty in White Uniform, uses a self-deprecating style at the narrator’s expense and offers another interesting look at the social life of the expatriate and the demands of friendship and volunteering for good causes, with the situational humour very deftly handled. This story won the author an award, testifying to the progress that Vasudevan has made in a short span as a writer. On the other hand, the story Nishkalankan on which the book’s title is based, has a surprise ending and is a self-referential commentary on the creative writing process itself. In An Age for Romance, the middle-aged protagonist faced with increasing domestic tiffs and daily complaints from his wife about his lack of affection, makes a desperate search for the secrets of happiness. After a bout of self-doubt, there is a gentle denouement, leading to greater understanding. One of the best stories in the collection is Usurer Devassy and the Milkman. Centring on a murder enquiry in the village, it brings to the fore all of Vasudevan’s narrative skills. The situational humour, the playful domestic banter, the Gulf connection and vignettes of village social life add many subtle layers to the story, with the icing on the cake being the humorous touch at the end. Riddles in Maths is another nostalgic trip down memory lane, dealing with phobias related to the Indian examination system, narrated in a highly personal manner and in hindsight from the affectionate gaze of a parent who at one point muddled through school to achieve success later in life. The Pain of Obligations is a familiar story of the Gulf expatriate who gets swindled in a murky business endeavour and needs great self belief to overcome tragedy, and retrieve his reputation and fortune. This short story collection proves that Vasudevan is serious about his craft. His growth as a creative expatriate writer will be watched more closely by critics now. These stories provide a rich and varied fare which may possibly encourage more expatriates with a literary bent of mind to take to writing. N.P. Krishna Kumar is a freelance writer based in Dubai. Nishkalankan By Rengith Vasudevan, Kairali Books Private Ltd, 150 oages, Rs120 More from Books George Orwell’s ‘1984’ goes to Broadway

