Stephen King and son Owen to team up for book convention

They will be promoting ‘Sleeping Beauties’, a novel they worked on together

10:29 February 8, 2017
This year’s BookExpo will feature a popular father-and-son combination: Stephen and Owen King.

Convention organisers ReedPopsaid on Tuesday that the authors will be featured at a June 1 breakfast at the Jacob Javits Center in New York.

They will be promoting Sleeping Beauties, a novel they worked on together. Other scheduled speakers at the event, hosted by comedian-actress Whitney Cummings, are astronaut Scott Kelly, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and prize-winning authors Jesmyn Ward and Claire Messud. BookExpo, the publishing industry’s annual national convention, takes place May 31-June 2.

According to ReedPop, King has never been a featured convention speaker before, although he has attended in the past. He is part of the literary music band the Rock Bottom Remainders, which played at the 1992 gathering. 

