Magic in the corner of Europe

In retrospect, the Cold War was a parenthesis, an oddity: people in those years were fleeing from north to south. They were coming in from East Germany, Poland and Hungary, but today, those countries are in the EU, the promised land, and the flow is the other way. The locals come across, for the most part, as astonishingly generous — as indeed are the refugees. And in many cases that is because the locals too were once refugees, caught up in one or more of the innumerable movements of populations that followed the collapse of the Ottoman empire nearly a century ago. For well over 100 years, western travellers have turned the Balkans into a land of exotic, larger than life, beliefs. Border offers the reader a large helping of strange inexplicable occurrences and compelling characters, but its author is engaged in something more personal and more engaging than most of her predecessors. Her origins, after all, lie in this part of the world, and her wanderings in the mountains are more a way for her to ruminate on the meaning of home than they are a source of fantasy. Or perhaps it would be better to say that home and fantasy start to blur, as she arcs across countries and centuries in an effort to free herself from the enchantment of this strangest of regions. In the end she leaves, but the spell remains.