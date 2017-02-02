Britain’s far-right tradition

Throughout his account Beckett is at pains to show how these decisions depended to some degree on circumstance (his father may have been doubly motivated to join the BUF because a failed theatre venture had rendered him bankrupt and Mosley offered a salary), while remaining clear about John Beckett’s failings. He may have been a socialist, but only in strictly nationalist terms; his anti-Semitism may have been based on resentment of “Jewish” financial control but he was happy to work with the likes of Joyce. There’s a further twist here: long after his father died, Beckett discovered that his mother had been Jewish, cut off by her orthodox family for marrying out — something concealed for the duration of their marriage. You can sense Beckett wrestling with this paradox throughout the book, and near its end he tells us it’s the one thing he wishes he could ask his father about.