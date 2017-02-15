A man of many parts

The rationale is made explicit in the closing pages, as the fourth Ferguson — F4, as it were, who by this point is in his 20s — reflects that “the torment of being alive in a single body was that at any given moment you had to be on one road only, even though you could have been on another, travelling towards an altogether different place”. Only imagination (or cloning) can circumvent these limits. Hence this novel about “four identical but different people with the same name Ferguson”.

Though there are echoes of Auster’s life throughout the text, the sheer weight of historical detail acts as a defence against solipsism. The Cold War, the execution of the Rosenbergs, JFK, Martin Luther King, the Vietnam draft, the My Lai massacre, the Kent State shootings: here’s a novel as attentive to period detail as Philip Roth would be, or Richard Ford, or Jonathan Franzen. The new expansiveness is reflected in the sentences, which run on, fluent, self-delighting, reluctant to stop. And the relationship between the private and public is neatly evoked through the image of concentric circles, with the world (and war) on the outer rim and the individual (and his battles) a small dot at the centre. Auden and Isherwood once wrote a play called The Ascent of F6. Auster’s novel might have been called The Descent to F4, though the title he settled on, with its descending numbers, is equally apt. It’s not a case of And Then There Were None, but given the turbulence of the period, and various catastrophes described (conflagrations, car crashes, brawls), a heavy death toll is unsurprising. Auster’s perception of life’s frailty has roots in his own experience. As a teenager at summer camp, he saw the boy next to him killed by lightning during an electric storm. He offers a variant here, when a boy with a similar name to Ferguson’s — Artie Federman — dies of a brain aneurysm. The multiple selves are involved in multiple dramas. There was a time when Auster seemed to regard narrative momentum as an offence to the duties of meta-fiction. That’s not the case here. The reader is urged to go with the flow.