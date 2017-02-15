A less perfect union

Kaplan embraces America’s quasi-imperial role but is no imperialist. His book is most challenging, and most valuable, for the layers of paradox it mines. Geography and union make the United States a hegemon whose auspices create the conditions for globalisation — but globalisation diminishes America’s geographical advantages and erodes American unity. Meanwhile, as globalisation uproots local economies and norms, the communications revolution spawns new tribal and ideological identities, everything from extremism to alt-right. “It isn’t the clash of civilisations so much as the clash of artificially reconstructed civilisations that is taking place,” Kaplan writes. Finally, globalisation, a product of American influence and a bulwark against chaos, erodes American influence and births new disruptions. For all its unrivalled military and economic power, the United States “now has no possibility of bringing order to the world.” The best we can hope for is to reduce disorder. Doing that requires projecting power, yes, but with a “light and subtle footprint.” It won’t be easy.