Two facets of an artist

“I used porchoir because I wanted to fill up space without using a brush so that I would have the air of the colour and a lightness and gentleness in the works, like capturing a fragrance wafting through the air. I always listen to music while painting and I felt that if my earlier work is like classical music with a precise structure, this series is like improvised music. Addolcendo is an Italian term meaning gentle or sweet and it was first used in the classical period to describe the softening and gradually becoming quieter tone of a musical passage. It also refers to the slight difference that a performer might introduce in a composer’s work to sweeten a tone. It is an apt title for this series, which is about gentleness and sweetness and coming close to look at the intimate works. In response to the current madness and darkness around us, I wanted a return to gentleness and something beautiful that will be left after the war to remind us that there is a spiritual space inside us where we can still imbibe beauty, lightness, freedom and peace,” Boulatta says.

The artist’s Granada Portfolio, from 1995 also features lyrical, abstract works but the lines are sharp and precise and the colours bright and distinct. The project was a collaboration with Syrian poet, and long-time friend Adonis, where the artist created a series of twelve sketches inspired by Alhambra to which Adonis responded with the poem Twelve Lanterns of Granada. The poems were then printed in two books in accordion format, which resembled the interplay of poetry and architecture in Granada’s famous Alhambra. While the poet drew his inspiration from the calligraphic fragments on the wall, Boullata played with the geometric principles, repetitive patterns and colours in the architecture and ceramic tiles of the palace. “My research indicated that the diagonal angle in most of the arabesque patterns of Alhambra’s tiles have been based not on the common forty-five-degree angle of the diagonal dissecting a square, but rather on a sixty-five-degree angle that is produced after the square unit is vertically dissected in two halves. That was the angle I used in composing the diagonal angle in my square prints,” Boulatta says. Each composition was carefully printed as a silkscreen, ensuring that the lines were straight and the colours did not smear or overlap. Reflecting the flowing streams in Al Hambra, the twelve prints are divided into four triptychs, each named after one of the four rivers that were believed to flow in Paradise. Addolcendo will run at Meem Gallery, Dubai, until February 20 More from Arts The notions of writing and reading

Valentine’s Day with a twist

Two facets of an artist

A tribute to Faiz









