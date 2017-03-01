The violence of Iran’s 1979 revolution

“People might say that the work is limited and local and it is true that not even next generation after me have any relation to those days but by presenting these facts from different periods of Iran’s history I try to show that the problems are always the same. Nothing really changes. That’s why I play with this. I find it quite crazy. Abadan is like an ongoing story, the coup and the fire are ongoing traumas. You can compare and apply this example to many places so it’s not just my crazy thoughts about my war, my place, my childhood, this is happening any place, any time. You can see this on Kimiai’s face as the two parts of the story come together in parallel.”

The intensity of the artist’s vision came to prominence in 2009 when he won the Magic of Persia Contemporary Art Prize and held a solo exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery. His works included “Tulips Rise from the Blood of the Nation’s Youth,” in which eight sculptures with four crescents and a sword formed like a tulip, are bathed in a bold red light. He has taken the tulips, the symbol of the revolution which is seen everywhere in Iran on murals and posters commemorating the soldiers killed in the Iraq war and set them on a tinplate pedestal. They can be turned in a parody of the state’s ubiquitous propaganda and in so doing he questions the rhetoric of the regime which glorifies its martyrs but ignores the execution of the thousands who oppose it. In “Air Pollution in Iran” he took eight shabby flags that had hung on official buildings and been dirtied by by Tehran’s notorious pollution. He says the flags also represent the dirty secret of mass executions of thousands of political prisoners by the government which took place over a few days in 1988 shortly before the end of the Iran-Iraq war. Bakhshi was affected by the trauma of the war in which a family member died. No wonder his work is so committed, so political. “I grew up with continual disasters,” says Bakhshi who was born in 1977. “The war started when I was three and ended when I was ten. So for me, everything is political. Iranian art and culture is so much about messages and literature.” The 2002 work, “Thank You for Coming to Paradise,” is a striking example. He laid sheets of mirror glass on foam and invited people to walk on the surface.The glass was shattered, invoking an image of a paradise lost. He took the fragments and hung them on a wall and in a dramatic, maybe melodramatic, gesture, he kissed them leaving the blood from his lips on the glass. “I was young,” he says dismissively He has attempted to make less overtly contentious works. In “Rose Garden” he took a photo of a flower every night for four months. The result is 64 post cards with the name of the flower, date and place of photography. Each of the flowers represents the Islamic Republic’s desire to emphasise the beauty of their heritage - even if the reality is very different. The postcards divide into eight - there were eight years of the Iraq War, and eight flags in “Air Pollution of Iran” and there are eight chairs in the gallery cinema. So even then, the prettiness of the postcards is not free of pointed symbolism. Like most artists from the Middle East Bakhshi is faced with wary governments. In his own country, where the visual arts attract a small audience and are less influential than, say, cinema, the censorship is slight but he was banned by the UK government from attending his show in London. “My visa was rejected two days before. To me it’s fine. Every time I do a show I have to go through a long process so I thought it would have made a good overture to display all the documents I had to fill in when applying for a visa. They would have made a nice opening at the entrance to the gallery.” He is spared the ban in the Netherlands where has a showing at Art Rotterdam (February 9-12). One the subject of bans, how does he view the apparent hostility to Muslims by US President Trump? He is surprisingly relaxed about it. “He has the same populist strategy as Ahmadinejad (Iranian politician president from 2005 to 2013) had at the beginning so we are familiar with that kind of behaviour. Though maybe he was not as rude about women.” Richard Holledge is a writer based in London. The Unity of Time and Place runs at narrative projects in London through March 11. More from Arts History, politics and artistic research

