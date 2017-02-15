The notions of writing and reading

“The aesthetic of the perforated paper is an invitation I could not resist. After having used LPs and etched CDs in my printmaking process, I directly connected with the languages of the fragile red paper that is introduced in the popular street organ. Like a secret message, my compositions try to reveal the rhythm of the perforations. Each small dot is not randomly punched, it is aligned or shifted to participate to the whole opera. The bright carmine colour of the paper encourages me to narrow the spectrum of the many colours I like and use the fundamental print making language of black ink on white paper. I have used the processes of cutting, folding, layering, printing and gluing to create the dense, dramatic and minimalist prints in this series. For the installation in this show, the prints are carefully hung on the wall to continue the creative work of the French composer Gounod, with each one participating in the melody of the tragic opera “Mireille” written by him in 1864,” the artist says.