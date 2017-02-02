The journey of motherhood

Connection is about the connection between mother and child, and between the past, the present and the future. It shows me reading to my son a book about the UAE, surrounded by photographs of my father, my maternal grandfather, and a model of my grandfather’s house in Shindagha. I also placed a piece of oudh on the table as an important symbol of our tradition. The many horses in this composition speak about our family’s love for horses, which I can already see in my son. For the family portrait with my son and husband in Family I created the setting by merging parts of my grandfather’s house in Shindagha with my home. The montage also includes images of old Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, a skyline full of cranes, an Arabian horse, and an artificial lake that my father had thoughtfully created for the migratory birds that pass through our land. Both these compositions are about building new relationships and constructing a new family that remains connected with the past and rooted in tradition, but embraces the present, and looks towards the future with optimism, and an open mind.