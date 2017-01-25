The glue that holds Dubai together

“Like people, construction materials also have yield points. In terms of flexibility and malleability, there is only so much they can take before something snaps. I tried to understand the city in the same way. Dubai is often dismissed as a plastic city, with a brittle fragility at its core. Yet when certain superplasticising polymers are added to fresh concrete paste, the result is a dramatically stronger material that is much less susceptible to stress. The superplasticiser also acts as a dispersant, spreading the gravel and sand evenly throughout the mixture and preventing particle segregation. Transposed to Dubai, the superplasticiser is an analogy for a kind of social glue and emotional intelligence that quietly holds together a truly multicultural, fully integrated city,” Zepha says.