The disappearing natural world of Africa

For example, in Underpass With Elephants, there were several homeless people in the area. When we placed the panel in the underpass, the elephants looked so trapped between the giant concrete pillars of the underpass, and the matriarch seemed to be looking sympathetically at the humans who had also been rendered homeless. I had not planned it, but it is ironic to see homeless children sniffing glue around the underpass, while in the background is a billboard featuring a well-to-do African man leaning back in his garden chair, with the tag line: lean back, your life is on track. While we were shooting this image, the people there ignored the animals, but one child wandered into the frame and began touching the elephants with a stick. The fact that only the child could see the ghosts reminds us that we are all born with an instinctive connection to nature, which often gets lost later in life. Similarly, in the photograph with the zebra, the train which entered the frame has zebra-like stripes painted on the engine; and the machinery in Quarry with Giraffe, looks almost like the animal. These unplanned elements added new layers to the narrative.

How did you select the images for each location? These are images I did not publish for various reasons, but they fitted perfectly in these locations. For example, I had not released the picture of a giraffe looking over the plains because it was taken from behind. But in the setting of a huge quarry, the giraffe appears to be looking sadly at his former home, now stripped bare. Similarly, I had rejected the photo of the chimp in Alleyway with Chimpanzee because due to his bowed head there was no connect with viewers. But in this context, he appears to be lamenting the loss of a world he once knew. Why do you prefer to shoot with film, and in black and white? It was impractical and expensive to use film in this project because each panorama was constructed out of 6x7cm negatives stitched together digitally. But I always shoot with medium format film because I like the mistakes and the glorious surprises created by the magical interaction of light and film negative. I feel black and white imbues the images with a certain mystery, and timelessness, giving the feeling that these animals belong to a past era. How do you respond to questions about a westerner preaching to Africans? Africans are justified in feeling that Western societies, who destroyed their own environment centuries ago for economic expansion, have no right to deny them economic development. But they must look at the bigger picture, which is that Africa can be a global superpower in nature tourism because it has this extraordinary, precious wildlife and natural landscape that nobody else has. They should understand that their survival depends on the survival of the animals and their natural habitats, and that the environment and economic benefit can go hand in hand through initiatives such as ecotourism, which is a long-term sustainable source of income. Africans should not let the catastrophically bad decisions of the western world to get in the way of doing what is good and right for the animals, for the people, and for the whole planet. I also hope that my photographs and books will encourage politicians, industrialists and other powerful decision makers globally, to think more carefully about these issues. And I wish that children will see these images and connect with the message. How does the Big Life Foundation help in conserving Africa’s wildlife and ecosystems? I established this non-profit organisation in 2010 in the Amboseli nature reserve straddling Kenya and Tanzania, as an urgent response to the escalation in poaching. It is funded by generous donations from my collectors, mainly in the US. It is headed by renowned conservationist Richard Bonham, and we have 300 well-equipped rangers manning 40 newly built outposts throughout the two-million-acre area. The Foundation is the biggest corporate employer in the region, and we have succeeded in almost eliminating poaching because we have support from the local communities who understand that conservation benefits them. Jyoti Kalsi is an arts-enthusiast based in Dubai. Inherit the Dust will run at Custot Gallery Dubai, in Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz until February 28. More from Arts ‘This is the only thing I’m qualified to do’

